India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026 | BCCI/X

India are set to begin their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with the first match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM. The series is part of both teams’ preparations for the upcoming Asian Games.

A major selection call for India could involve the wicketkeeper-batter slot. Team management has to choose between young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and experienced campaigner Sanju Samson, while Ishan Kishan’s fitness remains a concern. Captain Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian side, with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain.

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India are expected to field a strong combination featuring several established stars, including Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will rely heavily on their formidable spin attack, with Rashid Khan and other experienced spinners expected to pose a major challenge to India’s batting line-up.

Weather could also play a role in the opening contest. Forecasts for Delhi indicate cloudy conditions with a possibility of rain on Sunday, raising concerns about interruptions around the evening start.

Live streaming of the series will be available to watch on FanCode. The AFG vs IND matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports channels in India. The first T20I will be followed by the second match on September 15 and the third on September 17, with all three games scheduled in New Delhi. India will look to start the series strongly, while Afghanistan will aim to use their spin strength and challenge the hosts ahead of the Asian Games. Fans will be closely watching the final playing XIs, particularly India’s decision involving Sooryavanshi, Samson and Kishan.