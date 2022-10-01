India v SA, 2nd T20I: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online

Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad against South Africa | File Photo

After a convincing victort against South Africa in their first T20I, team India will look to win the second match to register the lead of 2-1 in the three match series. The South African team, with mostly fresh faces in the squad will on other hand see to come back strongly.

In the first T20I held in Thiruvananthapuram, India won the toss and invited SA to bat first, the decision of captain Rohit Sharma was proven as right as the team restricted SA on mere 106/8.

In reply, after quck dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the on-time half century of KL Rahul 51 (56) and blitzering 50 (33) balls took India cross the score in 16.2 over.

Now, the third T20I is likely to grab more attention as Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not be playing squad and Hyderabad's Mohammed Siraj will replace him in remaining matches and the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia.

The Statistics of Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Assam's Guwahati is likely to support the bowlers as out of five T20I matches played here, the maximum score could not cross 160. The average batting score on this pitch is also under 120.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I

October 2, Sunday

When and Where to watch

In India, the match will broadcast on Star Sports and live stream on hostart. The match begins at 7:00 PM IST.