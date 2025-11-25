 India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India To Play USA In Mumbai, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15
India will be defending champions when they host the T20 World Cup 2026 next year. ICC announced the schedule for the 20-team tournament which will kick off in February next year. India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group, and will face off in Colombo on February 15. The competition will be played at 8 venues - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Colombo and Kandy.

Updated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Image Credit: X/BCCI

Defending champions India have been drawn alongside eternal rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026. ICC announced the schedule for the 20-team tournament on Tuesday in Mumbai. Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Delhi are set to host the games in the tournament, with Pakistan set to play their matches in Colombo. The IND vs PAK match will be played on February 15 in Colombo.

India T20 WC Schedule

February 7, 7:00 PM, India vs USA, Mumbai

February 12, 7:00 PM, India vs Namibia, Delhi

February 15, 7:00 PM, India vs Pakistan, Colombo

February 18, 7:00 PM, India vs Netherlands, Ahmedabad

About T20 World Cup

The 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The top two from each group will move to the Super 8s, and the best four will advance to the semifinals.

India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the USA, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman, and the UAE have all qualified. Zimbabwe, Italy, and the UAE replace Papua New Guinea, Uganda, and Scotland from the 2024 lineup.

