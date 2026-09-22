India Smashes Record With 216/3 Against Sri Lanka In Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Final

India produced a stunning batting display to post 216/3 against Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket gold medal match at the Asian Games on Tuesday. The defending champions made full use of the conditions after winning the toss and dominated the Sri Lankan bowling attack. India’s total became the highest in Women’s Asian Games history.

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Smriti Mandhana led the charge with a regal 79 off 45 balls, striking seven sixes during a commanding innings. She found an ideal partner in Shafali Verma, who contributed 48 off 29 balls as the opening pair put on 99 runs from 60 deliveries. Their aggressive approach gave India a flying start and put Sri Lanka under immediate pressure.

India raced to 59 without loss in the six-over powerplay, with both openers taking particular aim at the spinners. Mandhana smashed Sugandika Kumari for consecutive sixes before taking on Mithali Ayodha with another spectacular hit over extra cover. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu then conceded 19 runs in her over as India’s openers continued their assault.

Shafali eventually fell while attempting a reverse sweep against Chamudi Praoboda, bringing Harmanpreet Kaur to the crease at No. 3. The India captain made 19 off 17 balls before being caught at long-off in the 15th over. Mandhana soon followed for 79, caught in the deep while attempting another slog sweep.

With India needing a strong finish, Richa Ghosh delivered yet another explosive cameo in the death overs. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 49 off just 22 balls to propel India beyond the 200-run mark. Her late assault ensured India finished with a formidable 216/3 from their 20 overs.

India’s score also rewrote the record books in Asian Games women’s cricket. It surpassed Hong Kong Women’s previous mark of 202/4 against Mongolia in the 2023 edition. India’s 216/3 is only the second 200-plus total recorded in the history of the women’s competition, adding another landmark to a memorable gold medal final.