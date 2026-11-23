India Should Focus On Own Test Challenges, Not Australia's 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal: Ashwin | X

New Delhi, Nov 23: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes India should concentrate on addressing their own cricketing challenges rather than using Australia’s 2018 ball-tampering scandal as ammunition during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while suggesting that Rishabh Pant could be the one Indian player to engage in some verbal exchanges with the visitors.

Ashwin discussed the possibility of the controversy spilling into on-field exchanges during Australia's tour of India for the five-Test series beginning January 21, 2027. He also backed the current Australian players against being held responsible for an incident that took place eight years ago.

Ravi Ashwin on Sandpaper in upcoming BGT Series, "I see just one character in that Indian dressing room who might have a chirp about it, which is Rishabh Pant."@StarSportsIndia, can you turn off the commentary when Pant stands behind the stumps? 😂 https://t.co/NebOh0kCrQ — SportsGully Cricket 🏏 (@sportsgullycric) November 23, 2026

Pant Could Engage In Verbal Exchanges

“Can I be very candid about this? I see just one character in that Indian dressing room who might have a chirp about it, which is Rishabh Pant, standing behind the stumps. He might have a chirp or two. But I’d be very disappointed if I don’t see Aussies give it back, if at all, the Indian team resorts to it, because that’s what the Aussies are known for.

“And India have their own issues themselves in the Test setup, than be worried about the other dressing room. You take care of your cricket, you’re going to end up with good results. It will entirely be dependent on how well India start that series,” Ashwin said on JioStar’s ‘Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate.’

“My truth, your truth and the truth.” 😯R Ashwin opens up on Usman Khawaja’s book and why the cricket world should read, learn and move on ahead of the #ToughestRivalry! 👀Catch Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate streaming on JioHotstar!Coming soon 👉 #BorderGavaskarTrophy | #INDvAUS starts 21st JAN 2027! — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 17, 2026

Ashwin Reflects On 2018 Scandal

Ashwin also reflected on Cricket Australia’s response to the ball-tampering episode in South Africa in 2018, when then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner received suspensions. Rather than continuing to hold the present Australian team accountable, he felt the focus should be on how individuals acknowledge their mistakes and move forward.

“Culturally, we are very different as a country. As an Indian travelling to Australia, I’ve often admired their culture and their will to win. Those are things you imbibe from them. Having said that, I don’t think it’s the responsibility of the current Australian team to carry the burden of what happened in 2018.

“Who hasn’t made a mistake? Are we all saints sitting here? Hasn’t the world made mistakes? We’ve had world leaders who have made mistakes, and that’s just human nature. To err is human. We need to understand that people will make mistakes. As long as they own up and move on, that’s all you can ask for,” he added.

Cricket Australia's Disciplinary Action Praised

However, Ashwin reserved credit for Cricket Australia’s disciplinary response, highlighting the importance of accountability within a team’s leadership structure.

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“On the contrary, when it comes to Cricket Australia, I would give them credit for one thing in this case. They acted upon something like this and got their captain and vice-captain banned, sending out a message that leaders must take accountability for their teams. In the past, there have been similar instances where the ICC handed a player or a group of players a one-game or a series ban. But here, Cricket Australia took it to the cleaners. Australian cricketers are held to a certain code of morality and high standards, and Cricket Australia acted upon that,” he stated.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)