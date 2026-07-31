India Settle For Historic Consecutive Bronze At World Squash Junior Team Championships After USA Semifinal Defeat | Video | X / @airnewsalerts

Ontario: Indian men’s team lost to the USA 0-2 in the semifinals to settle for the bronze medal in the World Squash Junior Team Championships here.

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A day after the Indian women’s team lost to the USA in quarterfinals, the fifth seeded men’s team also went down against the same opponent.

India’s Gurveer Singh won the first game but his opponent bounced back to win the match 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-3.

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In the second match, India’s No. 1 string Aryaveer Dewan lost to No. 1 seed from the USA, Yaseen Shalaby 3-0 (5-11, 7-11, 5-11).

It is for the first time that the Indian men’s team has recorded a consecutive bronze medal finish in the competition.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)