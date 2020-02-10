FIH Hockey Pro League: India scare Belgium, miss out on another win

India fought hard but a defensive lapse from Harmanpreet Singh cost them dear as they slumped to their first defeat in the second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, losing 2-3 to world champions Belgium here on Sunday.

After defeating world number three the Netherlands in their opening two matches of the FIH Pro League, India beat world number one Belgium in a thrilling match on Saturday to continue their unbeaten run, which lifted them to number four position in the world rankings.

But the Manpreet Singh-led side could not repeat Saturday’s performance and went down fighting in their second match against world number number one Belgium.

Alexander Hendrickx scored from a penalty corner in the third minute for Belgium but it was Maxime Plennevaux’s (17th, 26th) two field goals that ensured the win for the visiting side. India’s goals came from the sticks of Vivek Sagar Prasad (15th) and Amit Rohidas (17th).

The win enabled Belgium to keep their top position at the standings with 14 points from six games, while India are placed second with eight points from four matches.