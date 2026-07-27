India Return To No. 1 In ICC Men's T20I Latest Rankings Under Shreyas Iyer After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe | X

Mumbai, July 27: In a good news for the Indian fans, Team India has returned to the top position in the ODI and T20I latest rankings. Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, the Indian Cricket Team has climbed back to the top of the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings after completing the 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe.

India are now ranked number 1 with 268 rating points, level with England on rating but ahead on ranking calculations. Australia are third with 260 rating points, followed by New Zealand with 247 points and South Africa with 244 points.

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The rankings update comes after India won all three T20Is against Zimbabwe. The ICC celebrated India's return to the top spot on social media and posted the update with the message, "Back at the summit. India are No.1 in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings once again."

India continue to lead the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings with 116 points, ahead of New Zealand (109), Australia (102), South Africa (102) and Pakistan (100).

The Indian Cricket Team had a poor run in the ODI and T20I series against England as they lost the 3-match ODI series 2-1 and T20I series 4-0. Before England tour, Team India lost a T20I series against Ireland.

Ireland won the 2-match T20I series against India 2-0. However, despite the poor performances, the World Champions have reclaimed the top spot after losing it for sometime.