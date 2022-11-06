India qualify for T20 World Cup semi final, SA go home; Pakistan and Bangladesh to play virtual QF |

Netherlands staged a massive upset in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday after defeating South Africa in their last Super-12 encounter, ensuring India a place in the semi-finals.

The South African batters choked and failed to chase a moderate score of 159 runs as the Dutch bowlers restricted them to 145/8 in their 20 overs. Brandon Glover starred with the ball for the Netherlands as the pacer claimed three wickets in his two overs.

India secures place in semi-finals

India secured a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after South Africa were defeated by the Dutch team. The clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh has now become a virtual quarterfinal as the winner of the clash will join India in the semi-finals from group 2.

Chasing the target, South African openers Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock got off to a quick start with de Cock smashing a four in the first over, following it with a six in the second over.

Netherland pacer Fred Klaassen however, dismissed de Cock in the third over to draw first blood for the team.

The Dutch team's potent pacer Paul van Meekeren removed Protea's captain in the sixth over to send both the openers into the hut.

Rilee Rossouw did play some attacking shots in his brief stay but was dismissed for 25(19) by Glover in the 10th over, reducing South Africa to 68/3 at the end of 10 overs.

Protea batter Aiden Markram was dismissed by Fred Klaassen in the 13th over ending him packing and giving the team a crucial wicket as the batter looked in fine touch and was stitching an important partnership with David Miller.

In the 16th over, Glover dismissed a Miller to dent the Proteas' chances of winning the math and advancing into the semi-finals.

Bas de Leede got rid of Heinrich Klaasen in the 18th over, the only recognized batter at the crease to knock on the door of victory.

After Klaasen's wicket, it was just mere formality for the Dutch team as the South African team needed 36 runs off the last two overs with no recognized batter at the crease and a limping Keshav Maharaj batting with Kagiso Rabada.

The Netherlands gave way just 12 runs in the last over to secure a 13-run victory, their first-ever on South Africa.

Colin Ackermann and Tom Cooper help Netherlands reach 158/4

Earlier, a late flourish from Colin Ackermann and Tom Cooper helped the Netherlands reach a total of 158/4 against South Africa in its last Super-12 encounter at the Adelaide Oval in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Ackermann top-scored for the Dutch with an explosive unbeaten 41 from 26 balls. Experienced Tom Cooper also made a vital contribution of 35 runs from 19 balls. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took two wickets for the Proteas.

Put into bat first, the Netherlands were off to a brilliant start scoring 17 runs in the first 2 overs with Stephan Myburgh being the aggressive one. Max ODowd looked to push the ball into the gaps and play second fiddle to his partner.

The openers struck a total of eight elegant boundaries in the first six overs taking their team to 48 runs without any loss at the end of the powerplay, making it their best powerplay score in this tournament. Just when the Netherlands looked on the path to getting to a good score, Aiden Markram dismissed Myburgh in the ninth over to give his team the first breakthrough.

Right-hander Cooper attacked the bowlers from the word go and smacked a six early in his inning. The aggression rubbed off on ODowd and he too slammed a six seeing his partner go after the bowlers. The Dutch team finished at 70/1 at the end of 10 overs.

Left-arm finger spinner Maharaj was hit for a six in the 13th over but scalped the wicket of ODowd to bring Ackermann to the crease. The bowler also dismissed Cooper in the 15th over to bring two new batters to the crease for the last five overs.

Pacer Anrich Nortje sent back Bas de Leede in the 18th over, ending his scratchy inning where inn he scored just one run off seven balls.

Thanks to Ackermann's late blitz, the Netherlands managed to score 31 runs off the last two overs helping the team reach 158/4 in 20 overs.

Player of the match

Colin Ackermann was declared the 'Player of the Match' for his crucial knock.

Brief score

Brief Score: Netherlands 158/4 (Colin Ackermann 41, Tom Cooper 35; Keshav Maharaj 2-27) vs South Africa 145/8 (Rilee Rossouw 25, Heinrich Klaasen 21; Brandon Glover 3-9).