India pacer Deepak Chahar rocks on return, leaves Zimbabwe reeling at 31-4 in 1st ODI

Deepak Chahar |

India pacer Deepak Chahar showed intent as he rocked Zimbabwe with early wickets in the first ODI at Harare on Thursday, August 18.

Chahar is making a comeback after injuries to left quadriceps and back, which kept him out of cricketing action since February this year.

The right-arm speedster opened the bowling and quickly got into the groove by having Innocent Kaia (4) caught by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson in the seventh over. He then snared the wicket of Tadiwanashe Marumani (8) in the ninth over.

Chahar’s third wicket came in when he had Wesley Madhevere (5) LBW in the 11th over. Zimbabwe were left reeling at 31-4.

Earlier, stand-in-captain KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

KL Rahul returns

Rahul is playing his first competitive match since featuring in IPL 2022 in May this year. A groin injury subsequently led to sports hernia surgery and testing positive for Covid-19 meant the right-handed batsman had to spend lengthy time on the sidelines.

Alongside Rahul both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are in the playing eleven, with the latter to be the wicket-keeper.

"Looks like a good wicket, it's an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries," said Rahul.

Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva remarked that he was looking to bowl first as well. He added that Tadiwanashe Marumani will open with Innocent Kaia and Richard Ngarava is in the playing eleven as well. Also in the eleven is all-rounder Sean Williams, who wasn't in the initial squad due to personal reasons.

Good wicket

"But this looks like a good wicket and will stay true for the rest of the day. It's something we've spoken about (about top-order collapses), looking to sort it out," said Chakabva.