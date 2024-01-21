India Open: Tai Tzu Ying Wins Her First Singles Title

Tai Tzu Ying. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: An inspired Tai Tzu Ying secured her first women's singles India Open title with a dominating straight-game win over Chen Yu Fei, here on Sunday.

The former world number one from Chinese Taipei, who is set to retire after this season, used her cross court smashes and delightful drops to completely outplay her Chinese rival 21-16 21-12 in the summit clash which was a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic final.

On that evening, the Chinese had the last laugh but Tai Tzu on Sunday showed why she is revered as one of the greatest players of the game with a masterclass performance at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium here.

.#YonexSunriseIndiaOpen2024 WS champion Tai Tzu Ying thanks all the fans 🥰 pic.twitter.com/bO6rFueCCF — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 21, 2024

Earlier, Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai claimed the Mixed Doubles title, defeating World No. 5 duo Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China 21-16, 21-16 in the final of Super 750 badminton tournament.

Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the 2022 champions, will face reigning world champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea in the men's doubles final in the last match of the evening.

"We knew that it will be a tough game" - Chirag Shetty

Expressing his thoughts on the win Chirag Shetty said, as quoted by ANI:

"It was a good win today. Going into the match, we knew that it will be a tough game because we always had some really close games. But luckily in the end, we stayed calm and eventually won. The crowd support has been tremendous. It feels really, special and I hope to see many more people coming in huge numbers tomorrow as well. Last year, we couldn't complete the tournament, but this time playing in the final, against the Koreans who are a formidable duo, definitely it will be a good match. We aim for the title."