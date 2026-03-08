India Off To Historic Start As Top 3 Batters Put 50-Plus Scores For First Time In ICC T20 World Cup Final

Cricket fever has reached its peak as the India national cricket team faces off against the New Zealand national cricket team in the grand finale of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on March 8. Team India is off to a historic start as the innings score crossed the 200 mark in the 16th over itself, with the likes of attacking starts by the Indian top order.

For the very first time in an ICC T20 World Cup Final, the top three batters have scored 50 and above scores, a feat no one has achieved in the 10 editions of the tournament till now.

Abhishek Sharma crossed the 50+ mark in just 18 deliveries, the fastest by any batter in the tournament till now. While his partner in crime and informed opener, Sanju Samson, posted 89 runs off 46 deliveries.

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, played a fiery innings at number three. He scored 54 runs off 25 balls with four sixes and four boundaries and a staggering strike rate of 216.

The high-stakes clash is unfolding at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, drawing massive crowds and global attention. Adding to the spectacle, the opening ceremony featured electrifying performances by international pop icon Ricky Martin along with Indian music stars Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh.