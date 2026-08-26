India Name 23-Player Squad For AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers In China; Syria Opener On August 31 | FPJ | AI

India U20 men's football team head coach Mahesh Gawali has announced the 23-player squad for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, which will be held in Tashkent from August 31 to September 6.

The final squad was selected after more than 100 players were assessed during trials that began in Bengaluru in June. India also played four friendly matches earlier this month as part of its preparations, winning twice against Singapore and recording victories over Yemen and Singapore, along with a goalless draw against Yemen.

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Eight players from the previously announced 30-member squad were released due to technical or injury-related reasons. They are Shuhaid Koya Thangal PS, Arshvir Singh, Ashik Adhikari, Dallalmuon Gangte, Levis Zangminlun, Agastya Bhat, Nirupam Gowda H and Yohaan Benjamin. Daniyal Makakmayum has joined the squad.

India will need to finish at the top of the group or be among the seven best runners-up across the eight qualifying groups to secure a place in the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027.

India U20 Squad for AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Jaskaran Dub, Pranav Sundarraman, Suraj Singh Aheibam

Defenders: Asher Rebello, Bungson Singh Takhellambam, Karish Soram, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Yaipharemba Chingakham

Midfielders: Aniket Yadav, Danny Meitei Laishram, Md Arbash, Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, Samson Ahongshangbam, Shami Singamayum

Forwards: Daniyal Makakmayum, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hateem Ali, Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Vishal Yadav

Head Coach: Mahesh Gawali

Assistant Coach: MG Ramachandran

Goalkeeping Coach: Parshuram Salwadi

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Anugrah Suresh

India's Schedule

August 31, 4:30pm IST: Syria vs India

September 3, 7:30pm IST: India vs Uzbekistan

September 6, 4:30pm IST: India vs Bangladesh

Venue: Do'stlik Stadium, Tashkent