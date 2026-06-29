India Clinches Maiden Bronze At Men’s Volleyball Cup; Mansukh Mandaviya Felicitates Team As India Climbs To No. 42 In FIVB Rankings | Video | X / @Media_SAI

Gandhinagar: India’s historic maiden bronze medal at the Men’s Volleyball Cup received official recognition on Monday as Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the national team following its landmark campaign on home soil, a performance that also propelled India 18 places up the FIVB world rankings to No. 42.

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The Indian contingent, led by captain Jerome Vinith Charles and coached by Serbia’s Dragan Mihailović, met the Sports Minister in Gandhinagar after scripting the country’s best-ever finish in the continental championship. India remained unbeaten through the pool stage before defeating Bahrain 3-1 in the bronze-medal playoff to secure its first podium finish in the tournament’s history.

Congratulating the players, coaching staff and support personnel, Mandaviya praised the achievement while urging the team to build on its success.

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“This medal is historic, but it should only be the beginning. Every achievement brings greater responsibility and higher expectations. Every policy, every investment and every effort of the Government is aimed at helping our athletes realise their full potential and consistently excel on the international stage,” he said.

The Union Minister said the podium finish on home soil reflected the steady progress of Indian volleyball and underlined the country’s growing capability to stage major international sporting events. The 2026 edition marked the first time India hosted the Men’s Volleyball Cup.

Addressing the players, Mandaviya reiterated that the Government’s long-term sporting vision is centred on academy development, talent identification, sports science, athlete welfare and increased international exposure, with the objective of establishing India among the world’s leading sporting nations. He also expressed confidence that the bronze-medal success would inspire a new generation of volleyball players across the country.

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Captain Jerome Vinith Charles credited the Government’s support structure for helping the team focus entirely on its preparations and dedicated the medal to Indian fans.

“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support extended by the Government. The world-class facilities, training environment, recovery arrangements and overall support allowed us to focus entirely on our game,” he said.

He added, “This historic medal belongs not only to us but to every Indian who filled the stadium and cheered for us throughout the tournament. Their encouragement gave us the strength to fight for every point.”

Head coach Dragan Mihailović also praised the direction of Indian sport and backed the country to achieve sustained international success.

“The direction in which Indian sport is moving is extremely encouraging. The planning, investment and athlete support systems that the Government has already put in place and those being planned are exactly what high-performance sport requires. If this momentum continues, I am confident India will regularly stand on the podium at every major international sporting event,” Mandaviya stated.

Beyond the historic bronze medal, India’s impressive campaign also delivered a significant boost in the FIVB World Rankings, with the men’s team climbing from World No. 60 to No. 42, marking another milestone in the country's rising stature in international volleyball.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)