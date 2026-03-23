India Clinches Gold & World Championship At The Global Esports Games |

Mumbai, 23rd March, 2026: India Clinches Gold and World Championship at the Global Esports Games in front of a packed arena of fans. India’s Anuhith Gosala beat Miras of Kazakhstan in the Clash Royale finals with a 3-2 scoreline to win the Gold. In DOTA 2 while Türkiye clinched the Gold India won the Bronze.

In Clash Royale, India first beat USA in the lower bracket finals to enter the grand finals with a scoreline of 2-1 in a nail biting finish to the game. Kazakhstan had already qualified for the grand final the previous day after they beat India 2-0 in the upper bracket finals. In the finals after constant back and forth, Anuhith Gosala clinched a thrilling 3-2 win and secured the gold medal for Team India.

In Dota 2, Team India secured the bronze medal after losing out to Mongolia in the lower bracket finals. In the grand finals Türkiye beat Mongolia with a scoreline of 3-1 to take home the gold medal.

Sharing his thoughts on the victory, Team India’s Clash Royale gold medallist, Anuhith Gosala, said, “This moment is surreal. To win the Grand Finals here in India, in front of a home crowd, makes it even more emotional. The preparation was relentless, the pressure was intense, and every match tested my limits but that’s what makes this victory so special. Hearing the cheers, feeling that energy, and lifting this title for the country is an indescribable pride. This is for India, and for everyone who believes in us. I hope this win inspires many others to follow in our path.”

Shripad Ashtekar, Founder, Eflag Corp, said, “Over the past few days, we have witnessed not just world-class competition, but the coming together of talent, innovation, and community on a truly global stage. We hope to keep delivering such platforms and strong foundations for future growth by unlocking new opportunities for Indian players, creators, and the broader AVGC ecosystem. We are proud to have played a key role and look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead.”

Sir Paul J. Foster, KStJH, President and CEO, Global Esports Federation, added, “As the Global Esports Games Mumbai World Finals come to a close, we celebrate not only the incredible performances of our athletes, but the spirit of unity and connection that defines our global community. Mumbai has delivered exceptional energy, passion, and hospitality, reinforcing our belief that esports transcends borders and brings the world together. We are deeply grateful to our partners in India for setting a new benchmark for excellence, and we now look forward to continuing this journey as we head to Los Angeles later this year.”

Organized by Eflag Corp and the Global Esports Federation, with the support of Maharashtra Tourism, the Global Esports Games Mumbai was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis. Over the past four days, Mumbai hosted 48 top-tier athletes from 19 countries. With this, the GEG Mumbai World Finals reached its conclusion, passing the baton to LA for the Los Angeles 2026 Global Esports Games.