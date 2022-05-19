India boxer Nikhat Zareen wins World Championships gold, Twitter explodes in joy

India boxer Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal at the Women's World Championships by beating Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the 52kg final on Thursday, May 19, In Istanbul.

Nikhat dominated the final and won by a unanimous 5-0 decision.

With this win, Zareen became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

The 25-year-old joined six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C to win the world title.

Indian fans and sportspersons took to social media to express their joy.

Here are a few reactions



Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:36 PM IST