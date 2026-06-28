India-Born Ireland Pacer Jai Moondra Scripts Dream Debut, Wins Player Of The Series In IND Vs IRE T20I Series | X

Belfast, June 28: Jai Moondra scripted a dream beginning to his international career after winning the Player of the Series award in Ireland's historic T20I series win over India. The left-arm fast bowler, who was born in Rajasthan, played a key role as Ireland stunned the T20 world champions 2-0 in Belfast.

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Who Is Jai Moondra?

Jai Moondra was born in Rajasthan, India, before moving to Ireland in 2021 on a student visa to pursue an MTech degree. Along with his studies, he continued playing club cricket and quickly impressed in Ireland's domestic circuit.

His consistent performances earned him Irish citizenship in 2025, followed by his maiden international call-up for the T20I series against India. Ironically, his international debut came against the country where he was born.

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Moondra made an immediate impact by becoming only the second Irish cricketer to take a wicket with the very first ball of his T20I career. He dismissed Indian opener Sanju Samson with his first delivery and announced himself on the international stage in style.

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Dream Debut Series Against India

The 29-year-old continued his impressive form throughout the series. In the second T20I, he ripped through India's top order by removing Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and captain Shreyas Iyer early in the chase.

He finished among Ireland's standout performers and was deservedly named Player of the Series after helping Ireland secure a memorable 2-0 triumph.

Ireland Create History

Ireland completed a historic series sweep by defeating India by one run in the second T20I in Belfast. After posting 154/8, the hosts held their nerve to restrict India to 153/9 despite Tilak Varma's fighting half-century.

The victory sealed Ireland's first-ever T20I series win over India and handed the world champions a rare bilateral T20I series defeat. While the team celebrated a famous achievement, Jai Moondra's remarkable journey from Rajasthan to becoming Ireland's Player of the Series made the headlines.