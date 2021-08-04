Sports

India at Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina settles for bronze after overwhelming 0-5 loss to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli

By FPJ Web Desk

Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli (L) and Lovlina Burgohain (R)
India's most successful boxer at Tokyo 2020 Lovlina Borgohain lost the semi-final to top seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women's Welter (64-69kg) category via unanimous decision on Wednesday.

She failed to reach the gold medal final match but the 23-year-old had already assured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games when she upstaged former world champion, Nien-Chin Chen of Taiwan, to enter the semis.

Lovlina is the second Indian woman boxer after MC Mary Kom to win an Olympic medal. Mary Kom had won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics in London and the third Indian boxer overall to win a medal finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (in 2008) and Mary Kom.

Lovlina had a tough Round of 16 bout against Germany's Nadine Apetz where she won via a split decision. In the quarterfinal, Lovlina punched her way through to the semis with a 4:1 win over Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen.

