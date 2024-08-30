India At Paris Paralympics Day 2 Schedule: Avani Lekhara To Begin Title Defence; Preethi Pal Eye Medal

Image: X

The Indian contingent had mixed results on the opening day of the Paris Paralympics. However, the highlight from the opening day was India's armless archer Sheetal Devi falling short of the world record by one point. She scored 703 points to finish second in the ranking round and will return to action on Saturday.

Two medals events are lined up for the Indian contingent on Day 2, and they will look to open their account in the medals tally. The two-time Paralympic medalist Avani Lekhra will be in action on Day 2.

In the first medal match on Friday, Karam Jyoti and Sakshi Kasana will feature in the women's discus throw F55 final. Preethi Pal will also feature in the women's 100m-T35 final event in the second medal match for India.

Schedule of Paris Paralympics India Day 2:

12:00 PM: Para badminton - Manasi Joshi vs Oksana Kozyna in the women's singles SL3 group stage match.

12:30 PM: Para shooting - Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification.

01:20 PM: Para badminton - Manoj Sarkar vs Mongkhon Bunsun in men's singles SL3 group stage match.

01:30 PM: Para athletics (Medal event) - Karam Jyoti and Sakshi Kasana in women's discus throw F55 final.

02:00 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar vs Yang Jianyuan of China in men's singles SL3 group stage match.

02:40 PM: Para badminton - Suhas Yathiraj vs Shin Kyung Hwan of South Korea in the men's singles SL4 group stage match.

02:45 PM: Para shooting - Manish Narwal and Rudransh Khandelwal in men's 10m air pistol SH1 qualification.

04:40 PM: Para badminton - Palak Kohli vs Lean Ratri Oktila of Indonesia in women's singles SL4 group stage match.

04:24 PM: Para cycling - Arshad Shaik in men's C2 3000m individual pursuit qualification.

04:45 PM: Para athletics (Medal event) - Preethi Pal in women's 100m-T35 final.

05:00 PM: Para shooting - Sriharsha Devaraddi in mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 qualification.

07:30 PM: Para badminton - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Beatriz Monteiro of Portugal in the women's singles SU5 group stage match.

08:10 PM: Para badminton - Sirajan Solaimalai vs Chu Man Kai of Hong Kong in men's singles SH6 group stage match.

08:50 PM: Para badminton - Nitya Sre Sivan vs Cai Yi Lin of Chinese Taipei in women's singles SH6 group stage match.

10:50 PM: Para badminton - Krishna Nagar vs Miles Krajewski of the USA in men's singles SH6 group stage match.

12:10 AM: Para badminton - Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli vs Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

12:10 AM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel of France in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

01:30 AM: Para badminton - Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sivan vs Natthapong Meechai and Chai Saeyang Chai of Thailand in mixed doubles SH6 group stage match.