India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 8 LIVE: Harvinder Singh Returns As India Hunt For More Medals

After yet another glorious day on Wednesday, India will look to add more medals to their tally as there are plenty more podium places up for grabs today in Paris.
Harvinder Singh, who became the first para-archer to win gold returns back at the archery range as he pairs up with Pooja in the mixed recurve team event.
Besides archery, Indian athletes will be in action in sports like judo, powerlifting, athletics and shooting. Bronze medallist Mona Agarwal will compete in the qualification event of the R6 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1.
