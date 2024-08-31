India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3 Schedule: Sheetal Devi And Rubina Francis In Action As Athletes Eye More Medals

Sheetal Devi and Rubina Francis. | (Credits: Twitter)

After a highly productive day 2 for India at the Paris Paralympics, the nation will be looking to continue the same trajectory of progress on day 3 of the event. The likes of Jyoti Gaderiya, Arshad Shaik, Sarita Devi Rubina Francis, and Sheetal Devi and Swaroop Mahavir will have chances to win medals on day 3 of the Paralympics.

On day 2, Preeti Pal (Bronze in Women's 100m T35 Final), Manish Narwal (Silver in P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1), Avani Lekhara (Gold in women's 10m Air Rifle shooting event), and Mona Agarwal (Bronze in women's 10m Air Rifle shooting event) bagged medals as India broke into top 10 for most medals in the Paralympics.

#SAIExclusive ft. Rubina Francis



The Bronze medallist of Asian Para Games will compete in the SH1 (pistol) category at Paris Paralympics 2024. The Indian Para Shooting sensation talks about how the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words keep her motivated

The prospects of medals getting added to the tally also looks brighter as numerous events will be on display.

Schedule for India at Paris Paralympics day 3:

12:00 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group B - Mandeep Kaur vs Celine Aurelie Vinot (AUS)

13:00 - Para Shooting - R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar

Not before 13:20 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar vs Bunsun Mongkhon (THA)

13:30 - Para Cycling Track - Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial - Qualifying - Jyoti Gaderiya

13:49 - Para Cycling Track - Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial - Qualifying - Arshad Shaik

Not before 14:00 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Manoj Sarkar vs Yang Jianyuan

Not before 14:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group B - Sukant Kadam vs Siripong Teamarrom (THA)

14:40 - Para Cycling Track - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Repechages - Anita, Narayana Konganapalle

Not before 15:20 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group D - Tarun vs Lucas Mazur (FRA)

15:30 - Para Shooting - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Rubina Francis

15:45 - Para Shooting - R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (Subject to qualification)

Not before 16:00 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group C - Manisha Ramadass vs Yang Qiu Xia (CHN)

17:05 - Para Cycling Track - Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial Final - Jyoti Gaderiya (Subject to qualification)

17:32 - Para Cycling Track - Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial Final - Arshad Shaik (Subject to qualification)

18:15 - Para Shooting - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Rubina Francis (Subject to qualification)

19:00 - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Sarita vs Eleonora Sarti (ITA)

20:59 - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Sheetal Devi vs Mariana Zuniga (CHN)

21:16 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals - Sarita, Sheetal Devi (Subject to qualification)

22:24 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Semifinals - Sarita, Sheetal Devi (Subject to qualification)

22:38 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F57 Final - Parveen Kumar

23:13 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Medal Rounds - Sarita, Sheetal Devi (Subject to qualification)