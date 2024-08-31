 India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3 Live: Chance To Add More Medals In At Least 2 Disciplines
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3 Live: Chance To Add More Medals In At Least 2 Disciplines

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3 Live: Chance To Add More Medals In At Least 2 Disciplines

The day 3 of live coverage of Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Mandeep Kaur. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Updates:

12:00 pm: Mandeep Kaur faces Celine Vinot in Badminton women's singles SL3 group-stage match.

A strong Indian contingent will look to add more medals to their tally on day 3 of the Paris 2024 Paralympics as events like Shooting, Cycling, Archery will take place. The likes of Jyoti Gaderiya, Arshad Shaik, Sarita Devi Rubina Francis, and Sheetal Devi and Swaroop Mahavir will have chances to win medals on day 3 of the Paralympics.

On day 2, Preeti Pal (Bronze in Women's 100m T35 Final), Manish Narwal (Silver in P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1), Avani Lekhara (Gold in women's 10m Air Rifle shooting event), and Mona Agarwal (Bronze in women's 10m Air Rifle shooting event) bagged medals as India broke into top 10 for most medals in the Paralympics.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi University Releases Schedule For Next UG Admission Rounds, Check All Dates & Details About Vacant Seats
Delhi University Releases Schedule For Next UG Admission Rounds, Check All Dates & Details About Vacant Seats
Video: Mohammad Amir Fails To Defend 4 Off Final Delivery As Dwaine Pretorius Hits It For 6 In CPL 2024 Game
Video: Mohammad Amir Fails To Defend 4 Off Final Delivery As Dwaine Pretorius Hits It For 6 In CPL 2024 Game
Video: Helicopter Being Airlifted By MI-17 Chopper For Repair Works Crashes In Kedarnath Valley
Video: Helicopter Being Airlifted By MI-17 Chopper For Repair Works Crashes In Kedarnath Valley
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP To Contest On 60 Seats, Ajit Pawar Claims More MLAs Will Join Faction
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP To Contest On 60 Seats, Ajit Pawar Claims More MLAs Will Join Faction

The shuttlers will equally be on focus after a strong showing on Friday as Kumar Nitesh, Thulsimathi Murugesan, and Suhas L Yathiraj won their respective matches.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Mohammad Amir Fails To Defend 4 Off Final Delivery As Dwaine Pretorius Hits It For 6 In CPL...

Video: Mohammad Amir Fails To Defend 4 Off Final Delivery As Dwaine Pretorius Hits It For 6 In CPL...

Video: Badminton Athlete Sivarajan Solaimalai's Stunning Return In Paris Paralympics 2024 Goes Viral

Video: Badminton Athlete Sivarajan Solaimalai's Stunning Return In Paris Paralympics 2024 Goes Viral

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3 Schedule: Sheetal Devi And Rubina Francis In Action As...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3 Schedule: Sheetal Devi And Rubina Francis In Action As...

Video: Novak Djokovic Stunned By Alexei Popyrin, Knocked Out Of US Open 2024 In 3rd Round

Video: Novak Djokovic Stunned By Alexei Popyrin, Knocked Out Of US Open 2024 In 3rd Round

'We All Need To Learn From This': Manu Bhaker Inspired By Avani Lekhara's Journey As Latter Wins...

'We All Need To Learn From This': Manu Bhaker Inspired By Avani Lekhara's Journey As Latter Wins...