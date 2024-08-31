India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3 Live: Chance To Add More Medals In At Least 2 Disciplines

Mandeep Kaur. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

12:00 pm: Mandeep Kaur faces Celine Vinot in Badminton women's singles SL3 group-stage match.

A strong Indian contingent will look to add more medals to their tally on day 3 of the Paris 2024 Paralympics as events like Shooting, Cycling, Archery will take place. The likes of Jyoti Gaderiya, Arshad Shaik, Sarita Devi Rubina Francis, and Sheetal Devi and Swaroop Mahavir will have chances to win medals on day 3 of the Paralympics.

On day 2, Preeti Pal (Bronze in Women's 100m T35 Final), Manish Narwal (Silver in P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1), Avani Lekhara (Gold in women's 10m Air Rifle shooting event), and Mona Agarwal (Bronze in women's 10m Air Rifle shooting event) bagged medals as India broke into top 10 for most medals in the Paralympics.

The shuttlers will equally be on focus after a strong showing on Friday as Kumar Nitesh, Thulsimathi Murugesan, and Suhas L Yathiraj won their respective matches.