India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 2 Live: All Eyes On Para Shooter Avani Lekhara and Badminton Star Krishna Nagar

Image: X

Preview

After mixed day of results on Day 1 of Paris Paralympics, all eyes will be on a couple of gold medallists from Tokyo Olympics. Avani Lekhara who won gold in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 will be in action in the qualification event.

Manish Narwal will look to defend his title in Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification. The finals of both the Para shooting event will be held on the same day. Mona Agarwal and Rudransh Khandelwal will be also in action in those events respectively.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Para-Badminton group-stage action will continue with Manasi Joshi facing a must-win match after losing her opening match on Thursday.

Krishna Nagar will begin his title defence in Men’s Singles SH6, with many more Indian athlete's competing in events across the various categories. India had won 19 medals in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 and will be looking to surpass that tally this year.