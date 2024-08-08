India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra And Indian Men's Hockey Team Headline Medal Hopes

The caravan of the Paris 2024 Olympics keeps moving even as India suffered one of the most cruellest heartbreaks on day 12 of the event. With the 1.4 billion Indians grieving wrestler Vinesh Poghat's disqualification, the athletes on day 13 will look to achieve pride for India, with the mercurial Neeraj Chopra headlining the action.

Neeraj Chopra, the track and field athlete, registered his season-best throw of 89.34 meters and sealed his spot in the final ahead of his Indian compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena. Chopra had struck gold in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo and will be looking to attain the first for India in this edition.

The Indian men's hockey team will also be in action, having been beaten by a tough Germany in the semi-final, squashing their chances of winning gold. However, Harmanpreet Singh's men still stand a chance of winning a medal as they face Spain for the same on Thursday. India's golf and wrestling contingent will also be in action on Thursday.

India at Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13 schedule:

Golf:

12:30 pm: Aditi Ashok and Disha Dagar in Women’s Individual Stroke play Round 2

Athletics:

2:05 pm: Jyothi Yarraji in women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage Round

Wrestling:

2:30 pm: Aman Sehrawat vs Vladimir Egorov in Men’s 57 KG Freestyle round of 16

2:30 pm: Anshu Malik vs Helen Louise Maroulis in women’s 57 KG Freestyle round of 16

4:20 pm: Aman Sehrawat in Men’s 57 KG Freestyle quarterfinals (If qualified)

4:20 pm: Anshu Malik in women’s 57 KG Freestyle quarterfinals (If qualified)

Hockey:

5:30 pm: India vs Spain in Men’s Bronze Medal match.

Wrestling:

9:45 pm: Aman Sehrawat in Men’s 57 KG Freestyle semi-finals (If qualified)

10:25 pm: Anshu Malik in women’s 57 KG Freestyle semi-finals (If qualified)

Athletics:

11:55 pm: Neeraj Chopra in men’s Javelin throw final.