 India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen Beats Kevin Cordón In Straight Games To Progress To Round 2
India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen Beats Kevin Cordón In Straight Games To Progress To Round 2

India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen Beats Kevin Cordón In Straight Games To Progress To Round 2

Lakshya Sen has won his first match of Paris 2024 Olympics against Guatemala's Kevin Cordon.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Lakshya Sen. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen beat Kevin Cordon of Guatemala in straight games in a group match of the men's singles badminton competition at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Sen won 21-8 22-20 against reigning Pan American champion Cordon in his Olympics debut match that lasted 42 minutes.

Sen, a gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and bronze winner at 2021 World Championships, will face Julien Carraggi of Belgium on Monday in his second group match.

Despite Cordon's good comeback in the second game, Sen held his nerves and emerged as the winner to begin his campaign on a resounding note.

Sen pocketed the first game easily in just 14 minutes. He straightaway took 5-0 lead and was 11-2 ahead at the first change of ends. There was no let up from the Indian as he wrapped up the first match without much resistance from his opponent.

Lakshya Sen was one point shy of losing 2nd game:

Cordon fought back in the second game and was 6-2 ahead after a fine net play. The Indian closed the gap at 6-8 after a nice smash. But Sen was more error prone in the second game than in the first and he trailed 7-12 at the change of ends.

The Guatemalan kept himself ahead, winning more rallies than Sen. He was just one point away from taking the match to the deciding game as he was 20-16 ahead.

With legends Prakash Padukone and Vimal Kumar guiding him from the court corner, Sen saved his best for the last and he reeled off four straight points to level the scores 20-20 and then won another two points to seal the match.

