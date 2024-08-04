India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 9 Live: Lakshya Sen Aims To Go One Step Closer To Gold, Men's Hockey Team To Lock Horns Against Great Britain

Preview:

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will aim to seal a spot in the final as he faces Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the men's Badminton singles' semi-final on Sunday. The 22-year-old has already created history by becoming the first male Indian Badminton player to reach an Olympic final.

Meanwhile, the men's hockey team bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Belgium by defeating Australia at 3-2. It proved to their first win over Australia in Olympics since 1972, breaking a 52-year drought. However, they will be up against Great Britain, who are World No.2 in men's hockey.

The Men's 25m Air Pistol qualification stages will also take place on Sunday, while events like sailing, women's steeplechase heat, and men's Long jump are also scheduled to be held.

India are under some pressure as far as their medals tally goes, given only their shooting contingent have accumulated all three of them.