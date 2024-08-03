India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 8 LIVE: Deepika Kumari Storms Into Archery Quarters After Manu Bhaker Misses Bronze

Live Updates

2.17 PM: India's Deepika Kumari defeats Michelle Kroppen in the round of 16 to book her place in the quarter-finals in the women's individual archery event. She will take on either Suhyeon Nam or Madalina Amaistroaie in the quarter-final at 5:09 pm IST this evening.

1:19 PM: Manu Bhaker narrowly misses out on winning bronze medal as she finished 4th in the women's 25m air pistol

Today just wasn't the day! Even though Manu Bhaker gave it her all in the final, she just missed out on grabbing her third Olympic medal in Paris 2024.

Manu's already brought home two bronze medals from these Games, making her one of India's most successful athletes of all time. Her talent and hard work have made the entire country proud.

Preview

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker will be aiming for her third Olympic medal when she features in the women's 25m air pistol final. Bhaker won two bronze medals in women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol with Sarabjot Singh.

The Haryana shooter qualified for the final by finishing second with 590 points in the qualification round of the event. Apart from Manu Bhakur, archers Deepika Kumari and Bhajan is expected to hog the spotlight as they are the only medal hopes for India in archery.

Nishant Dev will eye semifinal spot when he takes on Marco Verde of Mexico in the quarterfinals of the men's boxing welterweight event.

Sailers Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will feature in Race 5 and Race 6 of the Men's and Women's Dinghy, respectively.