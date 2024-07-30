India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 4: Manu Bhaker And Sarabjot Singh Eye 2nd Medal For Country, Men's Hockey Team Aim For Improved Showing

Manu Bhaker And Sarabjot Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Even as Manu Bhaker won the first medal for India in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics, the onus falls on her to capture the country's 2nd on Tuesday, July 30th. The 22-year-old will team up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m Air Pistol mixed event for the bronze medal, making them the biggest focus on Tuesday.

The men's hockey team will also be in action, barely 24 hours after a 1-1 draw against Argentina as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur netted the ball in the dying moments of the game. They will face Ireland, who have play their first match of this year's Olympics edition. After beating New Zealand and escaping against Argentina with a draw, India will hope for an improved showing.

An intense battle ends in a draw after Captain Harmanpreet Singh scores in the second last minute of the game. 🏑🇮🇳

After a series of Penalty Corners, Harmanpreet scored in the 4th attempt - Argentinian Goalkeeper had no chance to stop the ball which ended in the Top left Corner.… pic.twitter.com/dbIQ3ZOtFQ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 29, 2024

As far as the category of Badminton goes, both men's and women's doubles will be in action. The duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will look to seal their path onto the next stage after qualifying for the quarterfinals, while Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto will aim for a consolation win. The duo lost their first two matches, thereby losing an opportunity to feature in the quarterfinals.

Additionally, Prithviraj Tondaiman will partake in the Trap Men's qualification event, while Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will be in action from the women's category.

Archery, Boxing, Rowing, Equestrian are also on the cards for day 4.

Shooting:

Trap Men’s Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman - 12:30 PM

Trap Women’s Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari - 12:30 PM

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match - Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh - 1 PM

Trap Men’s Final - 7 PM

Rowing: Men’s Singles Sculls Quarterfinal: Balraj Panwar - 2:10 PM IST

Equestrian: Dressage Qualification: Anush Agarwalla - 2:30 PM IST

Hockey Men’s Group Stage: India vs Ireland - 4:45 PM IST

Archery (Round Of 64 & 32) Women’s Individual Recurve: Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur - 5:15 PM Onwards

Men’s Individual Recurve: Dhiraj Bommadevara - 10:45 PM Onwards

(Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur & Dhiraj Bommadevara’s should win R64 to qualify for R32)

Badminton (Group Stage)Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Muhammad Rian Ardianto-Fajar Alfian

Women’s Doubles: Ashwini Ponappa-Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa-Angela Yu - 6:20 PM

Boxing: Men’s 51kg Round Of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba: 7.15 PM

Women’s 57kg Round Of 32: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio: 9:25 PM IST

Women’s 54kg Round Of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Castaneda: 1:22 AM