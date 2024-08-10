India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 15 Live: Golfers Compete In 4th Round, Reetika Hooda Looks To Seal Semi-Final Spot In Freestyle Wrestling

Reetika Hooda and Diksha Dagar. |

After another fairly action-packed Day 14 of Paris Olympics 2024, the caravan moves to day 15 as India target to add to their medals count in the multi-nation event. Reetika Hooda has the opportunity to clinch India's 2nd wrestling medal as she will compete in the women's freestyle 76 KG category.

The only other event for India on Saturday is the women's strokeplay of Round 4, comprising Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. India have 6 medals in their repertoire so far, with men's hockey team, Manu Bhaker (Women's 10m Air Pistol event and Mixed Team Air Pistol 10m event, Swapnil Kusale (Men's 50m Rifle 3P event), Neeraj Chopra (Men's Javelin Throw final), and Aman Sehrawat (Men's Freestyle wrestling 57 KG) winning those.

🇮🇳🙌 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻! Aman Sehrawat wins India's sixth medal at #Paris2024 with a fantastic win over Darian Toi Cruz.



🥉 Here's a look at all of India's medallists at the Paris Olympics so far.



— India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 9, 2024

However, the end of day 14 saw them languishing at 66th spot in the medals tally, signalling that the number could've been a lot more. India might also likely end the Paris 2024 Olympics without gold.