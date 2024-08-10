 India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 15 Live: Golfers Compete In 4th Round, Reetika Hooda Looks To Seal Semi-Final Spot In Freestyle Wrestling
India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 15 Live: Golfers Compete In 4th Round, Reetika Hooda Looks To Seal Semi-Final Spot In Freestyle Wrestling

The live coverage of Day 15 of Paris 2024 Olympics.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Reetika Hooda and Diksha Dagar. |

Updates:

12:30 pm: Golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok in action.

Preview:

After another fairly action-packed Day 14 of Paris Olympics 2024, the caravan moves to day 15 as India target to add to their medals count in the multi-nation event. Reetika Hooda has the opportunity to clinch India's 2nd wrestling medal as she will compete in the women's freestyle 76 KG category.

The only other event for India on Saturday is the women's strokeplay of Round 4, comprising Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. India have 6 medals in their repertoire so far, with men's hockey team, Manu Bhaker (Women's 10m Air Pistol event and Mixed Team Air Pistol 10m event, Swapnil Kusale (Men's 50m Rifle 3P event), Neeraj Chopra (Men's Javelin Throw final), and Aman Sehrawat (Men's Freestyle wrestling 57 KG) winning those.

However, the end of day 14 saw them languishing at 66th spot in the medals tally, signalling that the number could've been a lot more. India might also likely end the Paris 2024 Olympics without gold.

