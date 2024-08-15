 Independence Day: India National Flag Displayed On Stadium Screen At MCG; Pic Goes Viral
The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted the independence day for the Indian diaspora residing in Australia.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
article-image

The national flag of India was on display on the stadium screen at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, Thursday.

India entered the 78th year of Independence from the British in 1947. The people of the country celebrated with pride and enthusiasm while remembering the sacrifices of the heroes who fought for freedom and laid the foundation for the nation.

Apart from the people of India, the Indian diaspora also participated in the celebrations of the country's independence. The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted the independence day for the Indian diaspora residing in Australia.

The MCG paid tribute to India's rich history and heritage by displaying the country's national flag on the stadium screen, showcasing strong connection and pride of Indians across the world. The picture of the same went viral on social media.

