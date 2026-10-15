IND W Vs ZIM W 1st T20I: Shree Charani Just 3 Wickets Away From Rare Feat No Indian Woman Has Achieved | ANI

Indian Women's Cricket Team spinner Shree Charani is on the verge of achieving a major milestone in women's T20I cricket. Charani needs just three wickets to become the first woman cricketer from a Test-playing nation to take 50 wickets in T20Is in a calendar year.

Impressive Form

Charani will look to continue her impressive form as India begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Raipur on Friday. The series also marks the start of Smriti Mandhana's tenure as India's full-time captain.

The left-arm spinner has taken 47 wickets in 23 T20I matches this year. She has maintained an average of 10.42 and an economy rate of 5.67, making her the leading wicket-taker in women's T20I cricket in 2026. Her best bowling figures this year are 4/10.

Previous Record

Only two players have previously taken at least 50 wickets in women's T20Is in a calendar year. Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong claimed 56 wickets in 27 matches in 2025, while Rwanda's Henriette Ishimwe took 50 wickets in 33 matches in 2024.

If Charani picks up three more wickets against Zimbabwe, she will become the first Indian woman and the first player from a Test-playing nation to reach the 50-wicket mark in women's T20Is in a single calendar year.

Overall Performance

Overall, Charani has taken 62 wickets in 33 T20I matches at an average of 12.56 and an economy rate of 6.32. Her best bowling figures in the format are 4/10.

Charani has enjoyed an outstanding year, particularly at the T20 World Cup, where she finished as the leading wicket-taker. She claimed 14 wickets in five matches at an average of 8.35 and an economy rate of 5.85, with best figures of 4/19.

With the Zimbabwe series ahead, Charani will have an opportunity to add to her tally and move closer to a record that would further underline her rise as one of India's key bowlers in the shortest format.