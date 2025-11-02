IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Heading To DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai ? Check Out These Do's & Dont's

Image: Haridev Pushparaj/ICC/X

The big day has arrived at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where history will be made as a new world champion is crowned on November 2, 2025. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading Team India against Laura Woldvaaart's South Africa in front of jam packed stadium as both teams eye history. To ensure a smooth and safe experience at the ICC Women’s World Cup final, here are the essential do’s and don’ts for all attendees

Do's and Dont's while attending WOmen's World Cup final

Do’s

Carry a valid ID along with your ticket, whether mobile or printed.

Arrive early to avoid long queues and ensure smooth entry.

Follow all safety guidelines instructed by the event organizers.

Don’ts

Avoid bringing large bags, outside food, or drinks into the stadium.

Do not attempt unauthorized entry or access restricted areas within the venue.

Intresting facts about Women's World Cup Final

One between India and South Africa will become only the fourth team ever to win the World Cup in the 50-over format, joining Australia, England, and New Zealand as the countries to win the coveted title. South Africa have beaten India in each of their last three World Cup contests.

While this is South Africa’s first appearance in a 50-over World Cup final, the Women in Blue will be competing for the third time, having played in the tournament’s summit clash in 2005 and 2017. The Indian side failed to get their hands on the coveted silverware, losing to Australia in 2005 and to hosts England in 2017.

The new champions of the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup will receive the biggest-ever prize money in the history of the tournament. The winner will receive 39.55 crore While, the runners-up will receive Rs 19.77 crore approx

As per a PTI report, the BCCI is considering a cash prize comparable to the ₹125 crore awarded to the Rohit Sharma-led men’s side after their T20 World Cup triumph last year.