IND W Vs PAK W: Smriti Mandhana's 68, Deepti Sharma 5-fer Hands Pakistan 64-Run Humiliation In Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

India completely outplayed Pakistan to begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in style at Edgbaston. Smriti Mandhana struck a stunning 68 while Richa Ghosh added a powerful cameo to guide India to 170. In response, Deepti picked up 5 wickets as spinners ran riot to bundle out their arch-rivals for just 106.

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Mandhana-Richa show guides India to 170

India scored a competitive 170/6 against Pakistan in their opening Women's T20 World Cup match on Sunday, thanks to a superb knock from Smriti Mandhana. The left-hander made 68 off 44 balls, striking nine fours and two sixes, and shared a crucial 91-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur after India slipped to 18/2 following the early dismissals of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. Harmanpreet supported well with 36 off 35 balls as India rebuilt their innings.

Mandhana reached her half-century in just 34 balls and was helped by two dropped catches from Pakistan. However, India lost momentum after her dismissal, with Bharti Fulmali departing for a duck and Harmanpreet falling soon after. Richa Ghosh then provided the finishing touch with a blistering 34 off 17 balls, including a late attack on Pakistan's bowlers that lifted India to a strong total. For Pakistan, Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal were the standout bowlers, claiming two wickets each.