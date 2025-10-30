 IND W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-Final: Harmanpreet Kaur Looks Dejected After Dropping Simple Catch Of Alyssa Healy; Video
Harman sprinted back, eyes locked on the ball. It was there for the taking, but the ball slipped through her hands and crashed onto the turf.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
Image: X

Team India’s fielding woes continue in the semi-final of the Cricket World Cup, when skipper Harmanpreet Kaur handed a lifeline to her Australian counterpart Alyssa Healy, who was batting on just 2. What could have been a dream start for India turned into a moment of agony and disbelief. It all unfolded on the second ball of the second over.

Renuka Thakur, delivered a tempting full ball outside off stump. Healy, went for the shot but mistimed it horribly. The ball soared high, hanging in the air for what felt like an easy catch for Harmanpreet at mid-off.

However, the Indian captain sprinted back, eyes locked on the ball. It was there for the taking but the ball slipped through her hands and crashed onto the turf.

India make early breakthrough

The drop catch did not cost India heavily as Kranto Goud clean bowled Alyssa Healy just before the rain interval to put the team on front foot. The second semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup between India and Australia is currently underway at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Team India is looking to upset defending champions Australia whp are currently unbeaten in the tournament. Alyssa Healy had earlier won the toss and decided to bat first.

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

