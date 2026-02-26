IND vs ZIM T20 WC26: Will Sanju Samson Play Against Zimbabwe Today?

Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan during training at Chepauk | X/BCCI

Sanju Samson is primed to make a return to the playing for the crunch IND vs ZIM T20 WC26 match in Chennai on Thursday. Samson has featured just once in the tournament and has largely served as a reserve batter. However, India's top order has struggled and the team management are likely to turn towards the Chennai Super Kings star for their must-win game.

"Yes, definitely there will be thought about playing him. There can be changes, yes, because two left-handers are opening, number three is left-handed, and opposition is bowling spin," Sitanshu Kotak said in his pre-match press conference.

Currently, India have three left-handers at the top of the order in Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. Teams have used off-spin to good effect against India - with Aryan Dutt, Aiden Markram, Salman Agha and Gerhard Erasmus.

A right-hander at the top helps counter that threat and Sanju Samson fits the bill. Ahead of the IND vs ZIM game, the 31-year-old was seen having extended net sessions, also batting with Kishan. Later, he took on the keeping gloves, all but indicating his return.

With Rinku Singh likely to miss the game, it remains to be seen how the make up of India's playing XI will be. Samson will slot either at the top or No.3, meaning one of Tilak or Abhishek could miss out. Abhishek's lack of form may be the reason for Varma's change of approach, but a strike rate of 118 is too less for a player coming in at that position and especially in the powerplay overs.