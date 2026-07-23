IND vs ZIM 1st T20: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss And Elects To Bowl First As Ashok Sharma Makes Team India Debut

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India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. The visitors opted to chase as they look to begin the series on a positive note after recent setbacks in the shortest format.

The biggest talking point ahead of the match was the international debut of young pacer Ashok Sharma. The Rajasthan speedster earned his maiden India cap after impressive domestic and IPL performances and is expected to bolster India's pace attack alongside Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav.

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Speaking at the toss, Iyer said India preferred to field first and backed the three-pronged pace attack, with Ravi Bishnoi serving as the lone specialist spinner in the playing XI. Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, will look to make the most of home conditions after being asked to bat first.

The series presents an opportunity for India to bounce back after difficult tours of England and Ireland, while Zimbabwe will aim to challenge the T20 World Cup champions on home soil.