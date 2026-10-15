IND vs WI: West Indies Head Coach Darren Sammy's Heartwarming Promise To Differently-Abled Fan Goes Viral | Video

Darren Sammy's Heartwarming Promise To Differently-Abled Fan Goes Viral | WINDIES Cricket/Instagram

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy won hearts with a heartwarming interaction with differently-abled cricket fan Dharamveer Pal ahead of the fourth T20I against India in Hyderabad. Sammy's thoughtful gesture towards the passionate supporter, who follows the West Indies team across India, has gone viral on social media, drawing praise from cricket fans.

The incident took place outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium after Sammy attended a press conference ahead of the fourth T20I on Wednesday, October 14. Sammy met Dharamveer, exchanged a few words with him, and posed for photographs. The interaction soon turned into a memorable moment for the devoted fan.

Darren Sammy's Heartwarming Promise To Differently-Abled Fan Goes Viral

Dharamveer, who plays wheelchair cricket, showed Sammy a video of his fielding skills. The West Indies coach appeared impressed by the footage, appreciating the fan's passion for the sport. Dharamveer also shared how he had travelled to support the Men in Maroon during their ongoing India tour, including matches in Chandigarh, Lucknow and Indore.

The conversation took an even more heartwarming turn when Dharamveer requested tickets for six people for the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru, scheduled for October 17. Sammy promised to arrange the passes, giving the supporter another reason to look forward to the series finale. The interaction ended with a warm embrace, photographs and a gesture that reflected the special bond between cricketers and their fans.

A video of the interaction shared on social media received an encouraging response from fans, who praised Sammy for taking time out of his busy schedule to engage with the supporter. Many appreciated the coach's humility and kindness, describing the exchange as a reminder of how small gestures can create lasting memories for fans.