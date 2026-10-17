IND Vs WI 5th T20I: Match Reduced To 9 Overs Per Side In Bengaluru After Rain Delay

The IND vs WI 5th T20I in Bengaluru on Saturday will kick off at 9:15 PM IST after a significant rain delay. The two teams will head out for a toss at 9:00 PM IST. After more than a 2-hour stoppage, the match has been reduced to 9 overs per side, with a 2.4 over powerplay.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM with the toss at 6:30 PM. However, torrential rain delayed the start of the match. Once the rain relented, the ground staff worked tirelessly to get the surface match ready. Players also started warming up, with play resuming.

Revised playing conditions would see a 4 bowlers bowl a maximum of 2 overs, with one bowler able to bowl 1.