IND Vs WI 5th T20I Abandoned After Rain Stops Play In Bengaluru, Series Ends At 2-2

The IND vs WI 5th T20I in M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been abandoned due to rain. After a 2 and half hour delay, India were put into bat in a 9 over contest, but rain again interrupted after 7.4 overs. The umpires then called the game off, with the series ending at 2-2.

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India posted 118 for five in a rain-hit fifth and deciding T20 International against the West Indies at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday before persistent showers forced the match to be called off.

In a contest reduced to nine overs per side, rain returned to interrupt India's innings at 7.4 overs, bringing proceedings to an early end. With the weather refusing to relent, the decisive encounter was eventually abandoned without a result.

After losing opener Abhishek Sharma early, India found momentum through Ishan Kishan, who smashed 30 off just 10 deliveries to provide a brisk start. Captain Shreyas Iyer contributed 22, while Naman Dhir remained unbeaten on 24 to help India reach 118 for five in the shortened innings.