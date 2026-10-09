IND Vs WI 2nd T20I Toss Update: Shai Hope Wins Toss, Opts To Field In Ranchi; No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

West Indian captain Shai Hope won the toss and opted to field first in the IND vs WI 2nd T20I in Ranchi on Friday. Trailing 1-0 coming into the game, the visitors have made one change with Gudakesh Motie coming into the XI. Shreyas Iyer has stuck to his winning XI, meaning there is no Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action.

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India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph