IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Fight Breaks Out In Stands, Security Personnel Seen Trying To Control Situation | Video

Fight Breaks Out In Stands, Security Personnel Seen Trying To Control Situation | utterly_social/Instagram

A tense moment in the stands grabbed attention during the second T20I between India and the West Indies in Ranchi, after a fight reportedly broke out among spectators. A security personnel was seen attempting to intervene and bring the situation under control as the altercation escalated in the stands.

The incident took place during the high-scoring encounter at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, where fans had gathered in large numbers to watch the two teams in action. While the match provided plenty of entertainment on the field, the reported altercation among spectators shifted attention to the stands.

Fight Breaks Out In Stands, Security Personnel Seen Trying To Control Situation

A video of the incident showed a security personnel trying to stop the fight as tensions appeared to rise. The intervention highlighted the challenge of managing crowd-related incidents during high-profile cricket matches, particularly when emotions run high among supporters.

The exact reason behind the altercation and the identities of those involved were not immediately clear. There was also no confirmed information about whether anyone sustained injuries or whether further action was taken following the incident.