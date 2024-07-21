IND vs UAE: Richa Ghosh Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Score Half-Century In Women's Asia Cup; VIDEO

Richa Ghosh | Credits: BCCI Twitter

India women's wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh added a feather in her cap in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 group stage match against UAE at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday, July 21.

Richa scripted history by becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in the history of Women's Asia Cup. The 20-year-old went on to register highest individual score by an Indian wicketkeeper in the tournament, scoring an unbeaten 64 off 29 balls. Her knock consisted of 12 fours and a six and batted at a strike rate of 220.69.

Richa's record-breaking performance and her 75-run partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 66 off 47, helped Team India register their first ever 200+ total in the history of Women's T20Is, putting a total of 201/5 in 20 overs.

Shafali Verma (37) and Smriti Mandhana (13) laid the foundation for the solid total before Richa and Harmanpreet put on brilliant performances with the bat. The middle-order pair unleashed their firepower as they took on UAE bowling attack.

Richa Ghosh displayed her attacking style of batting, while Harmanpeet Kaur anchored the innings with her power-hitting. Both reached their half-century at a brisk pace and kept the scoreboard ticking.

For UAE, Kavisha Egodage registered the figures of 2/36 with an economy rate of 9 in four overs. Samaira Dharnidharka and Heena Hotchandani picked a wicket each.

India eye semifinal spot in Women's Asia Cup

After putting up a solid total of 201/5 in 20 overs, Indian bowlers will look to defend their total against UAE as they aim to qualify for the semifinal of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup.

India already kicked off their campaign with a convincing eight-wicket win over Pakistan in Dambulla. The Women in Blue are defending champions of the tournament, having won the previous edition of the Women's Asia Cup.

Moreover, ndia are the most successful side in the history of Women's Asia Cup, having won a record seven titles and will be looking to extend their record to 8 triumphs in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

The only time Women in Blue failed to win the Asia Cup was in 2018 when they were defeated by underdogs Bangladesh in the Final of the tournament.