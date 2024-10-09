 IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live: Indian Openers Show Controlled Aggression After Opting To Bat
The live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game in Dubai.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
7:47 pm: Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma make a promising start.

7:03 pm: India have won the toss and have elected to bat first in Dubai. They also remain unchanged from the six-wicket victory over Pakistan.

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

With South Africa convincingly beating Scotland in Dubai, the same ground will see India facing Sri Lanka in what will be a high-stakes clash, especially for the former in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. got their campaign back on track with a nervy win over Pakistan, but need a considerable net run-rate lift to keep themselves in the frame for a semi-final berth.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are unlikely to reach the next round of the tournament after heavy losses to Australia and Pakistan. However, with nothing much to lose, they will be keen on becoming a roadblock for India on their road to the semi-finals.

