 IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Look To Push Their Semi-Final Case As They Face Plucky Sri Lanka In Dubai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Look To Push Their Semi-Final Case As They Face Plucky Sri Lanka In Dubai

IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Look To Push Their Semi-Final Case As They Face Plucky Sri Lanka In Dubai

India will need a big win over Sri Lanka in Dubai to boost their net run-rate.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka had got the better of India in the Asia Cup 2024 final. | (Credits: Twitter)

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India got their campaign back on track with a scratchy win over Pakistan, but haven't yet avoided the risk of being knocked out of the group stage of the Women's T20 World Cup. With the Women in Blue winning with barely an over to spare, their net run-rate after a victory over Pakistan hasn't compensated much from the 58-run loss to New Zealand.

While India's fielding performance still needs plenty of work, headlined by Asha Sobhana dropping a couple of sitters, their bowling performance was a massive upgrade from the one against the White Ferns. Arundhati Reddy was most impressive of the lot with three wickets, while the wily Shreyanka Patil had also tied the Pakistan batters in knots with her spin-bowling to restrict the arch-rivals to 105 in 20 overs.

On the batting front, India drastically lacked the intent, but there were mitigating circumstances, given the conditions weren't was batting-friendly. But the challenge they face on Wednesday will not be any easier as Sri Lanka are standing in the way. With the Island nation unlikely to go beyond the group stage after considerable margin of defeats to Pakistan and Australia, they can be a roadblock on India's path to the knockouts.

Predicted playing XI of India and Sri Lanka:

FPJ Shorts
Jr NTR On Removing Daavudi Song With Janhvi Kapoor From Devara: 'Did Not Want To Adulterate'
Jr NTR On Removing Daavudi Song With Janhvi Kapoor From Devara: 'Did Not Want To Adulterate'
'...From One ‘Kamra’ To Another, I Use My Ola': Harsh Goenka Witty Roast Of Ola Electric Amid Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Social Media Feud
'...From One ‘Kamra’ To Another, I Use My Ola': Harsh Goenka Witty Roast Of Ola Electric Amid Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Social Media Feud
FPJ MLA Audit VII: Can Abu Asim Azmi Secure A Fourth Term In Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar Amid Crime And Anti-Incumbency Challenges?
FPJ MLA Audit VII: Can Abu Asim Azmi Secure A Fourth Term In Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar Amid Crime And Anti-Incumbency Challenges?
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Launches 'Humsafar Policy' To Provide Essential Facilities On National Highways
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Launches 'Humsafar Policy' To Provide Essential Facilities On National Highways

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had walked off holding her neck when India were at the doorstep of a six-wicket win against Pakistan, retiring hurt. She is believed to have been fit and should it confirm, India are likely to stick with the same XI.

India predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

With captain Chamari Athapaththu trusting her batters to come good in Dubai, Sri Lanka are unlikely to make a change in that area. Sri Lanka also ran Australia close in the previous game; hence, they could place their faith on that front.

Sri Lanka predicted XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

Head to Head:

In T20Is:

Matches played - 25

India won - 19

Sri Lanka won - 5

No Result - 1

In T20 World Cups:

Matches played - 5

India won - 4

Sri Lanka won - 1

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025 Final Unlikely To Take Place In Pakistan If Team India Reaches The...

Champions Trophy 2025 Final Unlikely To Take Place In Pakistan If Team India Reaches The...

IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Look To Push Their Semi-Final Case As They Face Plucky...

IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Look To Push Their Semi-Final Case As They Face Plucky...

IND vs BAN: Former Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah To Retire From T20Is After India Series

IND vs BAN: Former Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah To Retire From T20Is After India Series

Video: Aamer Jamal Takes One-Handed Blinder To Send Ollie Pope Packing On Day 2 Of PAK vs ENG 1st...

Video: Aamer Jamal Takes One-Handed Blinder To Send Ollie Pope Packing On Day 2 Of PAK vs ENG 1st...

PAK vs ENG: Olly Stone To Return Home To Get Married, Unlikely For 2nd Test

PAK vs ENG: Olly Stone To Return Home To Get Married, Unlikely For 2nd Test