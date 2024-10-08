IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Look To Push Their Semi-Final Case As They Face Plucky Sri Lanka In Dubai

Sri Lanka had got the better of India in the Asia Cup 2024 final. | (Credits: Twitter)

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India got their campaign back on track with a scratchy win over Pakistan, but haven't yet avoided the risk of being knocked out of the group stage of the Women's T20 World Cup. With the Women in Blue winning with barely an over to spare, their net run-rate after a victory over Pakistan hasn't compensated much from the 58-run loss to New Zealand.

While India's fielding performance still needs plenty of work, headlined by Asha Sobhana dropping a couple of sitters, their bowling performance was a massive upgrade from the one against the White Ferns. Arundhati Reddy was most impressive of the lot with three wickets, while the wily Shreyanka Patil had also tied the Pakistan batters in knots with her spin-bowling to restrict the arch-rivals to 105 in 20 overs.

On the batting front, India drastically lacked the intent, but there were mitigating circumstances, given the conditions weren't was batting-friendly. But the challenge they face on Wednesday will not be any easier as Sri Lanka are standing in the way. With the Island nation unlikely to go beyond the group stage after considerable margin of defeats to Pakistan and Australia, they can be a roadblock on India's path to the knockouts.

Predicted playing XI of India and Sri Lanka:

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had walked off holding her neck when India were at the doorstep of a six-wicket win against Pakistan, retiring hurt. She is believed to have been fit and should it confirm, India are likely to stick with the same XI.

India predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

With captain Chamari Athapaththu trusting her batters to come good in Dubai, Sri Lanka are unlikely to make a change in that area. Sri Lanka also ran Australia close in the previous game; hence, they could place their faith on that front.

Sri Lanka predicted XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

Head to Head:

In T20Is:

Matches played - 25

India won - 19

Sri Lanka won - 5

No Result - 1

In T20 World Cups:

Matches played - 5

India won - 4

Sri Lanka won - 1