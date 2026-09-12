IND vs SL Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Team India Faces Sri Lanka In Title Clash; Check Out Live Streaming Details

Team India Faces Sri Lanka In Title Clash | BCCI Women/Sri Lanka Cricket/X

India will face Sri Lanka in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday, September 13, with both teams aiming to finish the tournament with the title. The summit clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the match scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

India booked their place in the final after defeating Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semi-final. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma played key roles in India’s victory, helping the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side maintain its unbeaten run in the tournament. India will now look to cap its campaign with another Asia Cup title.

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Sri Lanka, meanwhile, secured their place in the title clash after defeating Pakistan by four wickets in the second semi-final. Despite being reduced to 33/4 during the chase, the defending champions recovered to reach 131/6 with eight balls to spare. The victory set up a repeat of the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup final, which Sri Lanka won against India.

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IND W vs SL W Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, September 13, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming on SonyLIV.