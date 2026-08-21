IND vs SL 2nd Test: Team India's Colombo Arrival Turns Special As Sri Lankan Performers Put On Cultural Show | Video

Team India received a warm and vibrant welcome in Colombo | Sony Sports Network/X

Team India received a warm and culturally rich welcome after arriving in Colombo from Galle following their impressive 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test. The Indian players were greeted with traditional Sri Lankan dance performances, adding a colourful touch to their arrival in the capital.

The welcome came after India completed a memorable victory at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. India bowled Sri Lanka out for 206 while defending a target of 372, with debutant spinner Manav Suthar playing a starring role as he completed a 10-wicket match haul.

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The traditional performers welcomed the Indian contingent with vibrant costumes, energetic movements and rhythmic beats. The unique reception offered the players a glimpse of Sri Lanka's rich cultural heritage as the team made its way to Colombo ahead of the second Test.

India's victory in Galle was particularly significant as it marked the team's 600th Test match. Devdutt Padikkal's maiden Test century and Suthar's outstanding bowling performance were among the highlights of India's dominant display against the hosts.

With the first Test now behind them, Team India will turn their attention towards the second match of the series in Colombo. The Test is scheduled to be played at the SSC Ground from August 23 to 27, with India carrying the confidence of a 1-0 series lead.