IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill & Gautam Gambhir's Long Dressing-Room Talk Grabs Attention Before Lunch On Day 5

Shubman Gill & Gautam Gambhir's Long Dressing-Room Talk Grabs Attention | SonyLiv/X

India captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir were involved in a lengthy discussion inside the dressing room as India continued to push for a result against Sri Lanka in the second Test. The conversation came at a crucial stage of the contest, with the hosts battling to save the match after being forced to follow on.

India had taken firm control after declaring their first innings at 503/9. Dhruv Jurel was the standout performer with an unbeaten 115, while Rishabh Pant added a quickfire 63. Devdutt Padikkal had earlier played a crucial role with a century as India built a commanding total.

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Sri Lanka were bowled out for 290 in their first innings, leaving them 213 runs behind India. Sonal Dinusha provided significant resistance with a fighting 103, but India's bowlers kept the pressure on and eventually forced the hosts to follow on.

However, Sri Lanka showed greater determination in their second innings. Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis led the fightback and helped the hosts put together a strong resistance, although India's bowlers continued to strike at important moments. At the lunch break on Day 5, Sri Lanka had reached 329/6.

With the Test entering its decisive phase, Gill and Gambhir's extended dressing-room discussion underlined the importance of India's next move. India will be looking to wrap up the remaining wickets and complete a series-clinching victory, while Sri Lanka will hope to survive the final 2 session and salvage a draw.