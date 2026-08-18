IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Falls For Three-Ball Duck As Sri Lanka Strike Early In Second Innings | Video

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India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal endured a disappointing start to the second innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka, departing for a three-ball duck as Sri Lanka struck early. The left-hander was dismissed by pacer Asitha Fernando, who produced a delivery that tempted Jaiswal into an ill-advised shot outside the off stump.

Fernando bowled a back-of-a-length delivery that darted across Jaiswal, inviting the batter to play the cut. Jaiswal rocked back and threw his hands at the ball but failed to move his feet, allowing the delivery to catch the toe end of his bat.

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The ball then travelled low towards the left of the wicketkeeper, with Niroshan Dickwella reacting brilliantly to complete a sharp diving catch. Jaiswal's brief stay at the crease came to an abrupt end after just three deliveries.

The early dismissal handed Sri Lanka a major boost in the second innings, with Fernando and the hosts capitalising on Jaiswal's loose stroke. The Indian opener, who is known for his aggressive batting, will be disappointed with the manner of his dismissal after failing to get his innings underway.

Sri Lanka's early breakthrough also put added responsibility on the remaining Indian batters to steady the innings and build a substantial lead. With Jaiswal back in the pavilion for a duck, India will look to recover quickly and put pressure back on the hosts in the remainder of the Test.