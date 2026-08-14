IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Match In Galle? Check Out Weather Updates

BCCI/X

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle could be affected by adverse weather, with rain threatening to disrupt the clash. The match is scheduled to begin on August 15 at the Galle International Stadium.

Weather concerns have emerged ahead of the five-day contest, raising the possibility of interruptions and reduced playing time. Galle's coastal conditions can be unpredictable, and persistent rain could make it difficult for both sides to complete the Test without significant delays.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The weather threat is particularly concerning because every WTC point could prove crucial later in the cycle. India and Sri Lanka are both looking to strengthen their positions in the standings, making a full five-day contest important for their qualification hopes.

India under captain Shubman Gill will be keen to make a positive start. However, the visitors have already faced weather-related interruptions during their preparations, potentially affecting their match practice ahead of the series opener.

With the WTC points at stake, both teams will hope the weather allows uninterrupted cricket in Galle. A rain-affected Test could significantly reduce the opportunity for either side to claim maximum points, adding another element of uncertainty to an already important series opener.