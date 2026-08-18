 IND Vs SL 1st Test, Stumps Day 4: India Need 6 Wickets To Win After Sri Lanka Stumble To 84/4 In 372-Run Chase
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HomeSportsIND Vs SL 1st Test, Stumps Day 4: India Need 6 Wickets To Win After Sri Lanka Stumble To 84/4 In 372-Run Chase

IND Vs SL 1st Test, Stumps Day 4: India Need 6 Wickets To Win After Sri Lanka Stumble To 84/4 In 372-Run Chase

India inched closer to a vital win the World Test Championship after Day 4 in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Rishabh Pant's counter-attacking half-century powered India to 193, setting the hosts a mammoth target of 372. Sri Lanka lost 4 wickets in the final session, finishing the day at 84/4.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
IND Vs SL 1st Test, Stumps Day 4: India Need 6 Wickets To Win After Sri Lanka Stumble To 84/4 In 372-Run Chase
India Need 6 Wickets To Win After Sri Lanka Stumble To 84/4 | X/BCCI

India tightened their grip on the Galle Test with a fine all-round show on Day 4. Having started the day with a 178-run lead, India struggled for some runs with the track proving to be a challenge. However, Rishabh Pant's counter attacking half-century and valuable contributions from Devdutt Padikkal and Kl Rahul ensured that they set Sri Lanka an improbable target.

Sri Lanka's chase did not get off to a great start. Sri Lanka slipped to 84/4 as left-arm spinner Manav Suthar claimed 2/30 after taking 4/76 in the first innings to leave Sri Lanka needing another 288 runs on the final day.

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